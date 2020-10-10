Look anywhere around you and chances ate you’ll see non-native invasive plants. Not just one kind. A LOT of kinds. How did this come to be?
Most of the plants we consider lawn weeds are European plants brought over centuries ago for food or medicinal purposes. That’s right, much of your weedy lawn is probably edible.
Some woody plants were imported for ornamental purposes. A good example of this is burning bush, Euonymus alatus. Like most of the invasive woody plants, it has fleshy berries that birds eat and then poop out all over the landscape, including deep in our local woods. There are places in the woods where the fall display of mauve foliage of the burning bush is amazing. But that means that all other understory plants have been crowded out and there’s not much of an ecology left. And nurseries are still freely selling this noxious plant. Many commercial landscaping jobs are full of it.
Other woody plants were imported mainly for “conservation” purposes. These include such monstrous invaders such as kudzu (Pueraria lobata) Japanese honeysuckle (Lonicera japonica), multiflora rose (Rosa multiflora), and autumn olive (Eleagnus umbellatus, mistakenly called Russian olive by many). Again, three of these have fleshy fruits enticing the bird-sowing industry to broadcast them across our landscape. Incidentally, because of this, forest clearcuts become invasive plant nurseries. Kudzu does not seem to need much help.
Multiflora rose was promoted by the US government as a hedgerow resource, for planting between farm fields. This would actually have been a great conservation idea had they promoted natives such as swamp rose. Now many woodlots are virtually impenetrable by human beings because they’re choked with multiflora rose. It runs riot in our area.
Kudzu was promoted for erosion control in the South. And it took over – “The vine that ate the South.” So far, this vine which seems controllable only by massive pesticide applications or goats, has sparse appearances in our area. At least four known infestations are known around Athens, but global warming guarantees that it will start spreading.
Autumn olive was the golden boy – er, rather silver boy – of conservation, and so it obligingly spread out of control. Beautiful silver leaves, immensely fragrant flowers, and tasty, nutritious fruit – and it’s real proof you can have too much of a good thing. And so you can easily pick it out along highways and in old fields by its striking appearance.
And so humans have freely messed with our ecologies, and you’d think we would have learned. And we have some, but not nearly enough. And atrocities such as the current wholesale destruction of the Amazon rainforest threaten to doom us even further.
John Knouse is a local conservationist and trail builder.
