It’s the most wonderful time of the year...or is it? The holiday season is built up to be a joyous time, full of mirth and merry-making, but after the insanity of 2020 is it okay to admit that we aren’t all holly jolly?
It’s been a difficult year, for some the most difficult year of their life. Many of us have faced challenges that we never saw coming. We’ve been separated from those we love – isolated and alone in the name of public health, and in the midst of a pandemic, this is rightly so. I would not wish to repeat this year ever again, but I will gladly continue my quarantine in 2021 in order to keep my fellow humans safe.
Some have spread a sentiment that despite the pandemic it is still the holiday season, and that fact is reasoning enough for joy. It’s been said that we must look on the bright side and not dwell on the bad and focus instead on how strong we became this year. While these are beautiful thoughts, I must say that this is not for everyone.
For those who can put aside the onslaught of stress felt this year, and find a glimmer of happiness in the holidays, I am truly happy for you. Please celebrate (safely!) as best as you can – but please remember not to guilt people who do not feel up to the jovial attitude that you are trying to spread.
It has been a mentally and physically taxing year. Many of us have struggled financially, having lost jobs, or faced a decrease in finances. Some have had to find a balance between working and caring for kids who are suddenly learning from home. Many have lost a loved one and have been forced to say goodbye to family over the telephone – grieving in the dark and quiet, alone.
Yes, the holidays are a lovely time of year, the lights are bright, the music is uplifting in tone, but for those struggling, the light may not quite reach their eyes, the music may fall deaf on their ears – and that is okay. Do not feel bad if you can’t find the same joy that you normally do at the holidays. This year has beaten us down, and the holidays should not make us feel guilty about that.
Instead, focus on getting through. Seek the help you need, call a friend or family member. Call Athens 2-1-1 if you need help with resources. If you are up to it, watch a Christmas movie. You never know, it could bring you a smile, but if it doesn’t that’s okay. There’s always next year.
