As our economy continues to rebound and grow, we must focus on job creation. Ohio continues its economic recovery from April 2020 when the unemployment rate was 16.4 percent.
The state’s August 2021 unemployment rate is 5.4 percent, essentially unchanged from June or July, signaling a hesitant economic return; yet an overlooked aspect of unemployment is the crisis of out-of-work youth.
Today, unemployment rates for young people (aged 17-29) are twice those of older workers. More than 11 million young Americans are out of work, with women and minorities suffering from a lopsided share of unemployment. As Congress negotiates an infrastructure bill, there is opportunity to invest in infrastructure projects and job creation for Ohio’s urban and rural communities.
Senator Bob Casey (D-Penn.) proposes a conservation and jobs-focused plan for inclusion in a federal infrastructure package. Senator Casey is spearheading efforts to revive one of the most successful public works programs in history, the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC). In July, he introduced a bill to REVIVE the CCC (S.2414). The National Wildlife Federation and its affiliate, the Ohio Conservation Federation, fully support the inclusion of Casey’s legislation into a final infrastructure plan for the country.
Ohio will benefit from recreating the 1930’s-era CCC as a modern-day employment, job training and conservation program. Conservation investments, with their focus on habitat restoration, public recreation, and ecosystem recovery are an ideal source of long-term, family-sustaining employment. To illustrate the benefit, a $1 million investment in conservation work is projected to directly generate between 17 - 33 jobs.
The bill would create tens of thousands of jobs in Appalachia alone and would engage communities and workers left behind. Creating another government bureaucracy won’t be needed because we already have structures to scale up a renewed CCC and capitalize on this period of opportunity. A new CCC can build upon the expertise and experience of Ohioans. For example, the Appalachian Ohio Restore Corps, a program of Rural Action Ohio, works to build a more just economy by developing the region’s assets in environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable ways. This has included work on everything from watershed restoration to development of invasive species management.
The CCC helped lift America and its youth out of the Great Depression. The program operated from 1933 to 1942 and employed, fed, sheltered, clothed and educated more than three million young men. CCC workers at more than 2,000 locations, with at least 100 projects in Ohio, performed soil conservation, flood control, reforestation, fire prevention, stream stocking, trail construction, structural improvements, and other work.
Each year in Ohio, an average 14,000 CCC workers improved our state parks and state and national forests, including the Shawnee State Forest, a 63,118 -acre preserve that became the first CCC site in Ohio in 1933. Over the course of a decade, the CCC employed three million people on conservation and infrastructure projects, which resulted in planting more than three billion trees and building trails and shelters.
As the CCC grew, its focus shifted to education and expanded job training so that once they left service, CCC workers had the skills, experience, and discipline to be employed in the private or public sectors. The new CCC will provide these opportunities to the workers of Ohio and improve our state parks and state and national forests for visitors. A new CCC must also center the experience, concerns, and voices of frontline communities and communities of color, ensuring they benefit from these renewed federal investments.
The National Wildlife Federation and the Ohio Conservation Federation fully support the inclusion of the REVIVE the CCC bill into the infrastructure plans currently being considered by Congress and are working with our partners to increase bipartisan support for the effort. Including a 21st Century CCC in an economic recovery and infrastructure package moves resources to job creation and conservation. We know we need to harness the power of nature to tackle climate change and meet our emissions reductions goals, and a new CCC would help achieve this and be a significant investment in natural climate solutions. What better way to put men and women of all ages back to work in service to the country?
Matt Misicka
Executive Director at the Ohio Conservation Federation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.