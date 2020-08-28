It is no fun to lead others, or it should not be. If one enjoys being a boss, something is wrong. Taking care of people and organizations involves insight and deliberation, responsibility for the actions, even the lives, of others. This is not easy.
We look up to persons elected or appointed to roles of authority. We expect them to know, care, and act in our best interests. Their rules and directives might not always be to our liking but we can accept them as good for the group. We can even go along with unwise decisions when unity is needed.
Populations are various in so many ways, no one policy can suit everyone’s values and needs. What’s good for most and least bad for the rest is a difficult but necessary goal of legislation and enforcement. Once a rule is established, everyone including leaders should follow it, gladly or not. Modeling good behavior is also part of good leadership.
Rejection of bad leadership is an essential feature of good institutions. Slaveholding is the arch-example of illicit leadership because rejection is excluded. Families are given, rarely selected, and vulnerable to poor leadership. Even here rejection of authority might be necessary.
If you lead, do it carefully. If you follow, try to accept some mistakes in leadership. But work to reject and replace stupid and irresponsible leaders.
