We have to buy our existence, it is not given. Someone has to work and pay for every human life. Even the air and water we need constantly has cost. Food is bought or gathered with effort. Clothing and housing are necessary and expensive. Health as freedom from disease and harm has to be purchased with medicines and care. Therefore, poor people must die sooner than later because they cannot afford to live.
This is obvious and inevitable, but there are some ameliorating factors. As babies and children the expenses of living are often provided by parents and family. When this does not happen friends and neighbors may step in. Eventually some governments or charitable organizations take over when no one else is available. Similar care can be provided for the old and disabled. But somebody has to pay.
The big question today seems to be: who should pay for the isolated helpless people? Without saying it directly, our society and government practice a policy of neglect. If a person cannot afford to buy life, and no one else provides it, that person can be left to die.
Freedom to live as one wishes involves risk. When we are successful and get wealth to pay for our own good life and for others we choose, the expenses are covered. If we have bad luck, however, we are free to fail and cannot buy good life. Begging is the nadir of success, not always adequate and never nice.
