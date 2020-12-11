Scientists say that lithium was one of the first three elements formed at the Big Bang creation of the universe. The highly reactive soft metal has many industrial uses, including the rechargeable lithium-ion battery, a device which earned its inventors the Noble Prize in Chemistry in 2019. But it was the mood-altering properties of lithium water that first made this element famous.
By the mid-19th century physicians were occasionally prescribing lithium for nervousness and mania, and it was widely used as a treatment for gout. By the early 20th century patent medicines containing lithium were popular and often marketed as lithia water. Towns that had naturally occurring lithium in spring water became popular tourist destinations. Lithia Springs, Georgia, at the height of its popularity drew famous visitors, such as Mark Twain and Presidents Cleveland, Taft, McKinley, and Theodore Roosevelt.
Lithium’s popularity as a food and beverage additive increased. Lithium salt was promoted as a low-sodium salt substitute. Lithium was added to some beer recipes, and perhaps most famously, lithium was an ingredient in 7-Up from 1929 to 1948.
But lithium has problems. A little bit may be good, but too much is definitely bad, and overdoses can lead to kidney failure, birth defects, and death. In 1948, the federal government banned the use of lithium in all foods and beverages.
But medical research into therapeutic use of lithium continued. An Australian researcher published reports that lithium was helping people with depression, and research in other countries continued to explore lithium’s medical benefits. By the time the FDA approved lithium for treatment of bipolar disorder in 1970, fifty other countries were already using it to treat mania and depression. Although many other medicines are now available to treat these ailments, lithium is widely used around the world and is included in the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines that every country should have.
In 2014 psychiatrist Anna Fels wrote “Should We All Take a Bit of Lithium?” for the New York Times. She reviewed the population studies that looked at people whose drinking water contained lithium. Research in Texas, Japan, Greece and Austria showed that people whose drinking water contained lithium had lower rates of suicide than people whose drinking water contained no lithium. In Texas, the group with the highest levels of lithium in their water had suicide rates 40 percent lower than the people whose water had the least amount. Fewer homicides and rapes occurred in the Texas communities that had the higher lithium levels.
The Japanese study compared over a million people in 18 cities for five years. The people in the high lithium areas had lower rates of suicide and lower rates of all-cause mortality. They lived longer. A study in Denmark showed lower rates of dementia in patients taking therapeutic doses of lithium. A 2020 study conducted by McGill University in Canada and Oxford University in Britain showed that micro-doses of lithium slowed the progression of amyloid plaques in rats, indicating a possible treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.
If you own a cell phone then you own some lithium. The advent of electric cars has already created a lithium rush that will dwarf the 1849 California Gold Rush. Mining for lithium will expand greatly. We need a lithium tax to fund the research that can show us why lithium is so beneficial for our brains and general wellness, and also figure out ways to avoid the dangerous toxicities associated with lithium use. Let’s expand the public-private White House Brain Initiative, which was established in 2013, and we might find the best use for this metal that was given to us at the dawn of creation.
David Kurz is a retired Athens County Librarian.
