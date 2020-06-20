Where in our homes do we live? Not long ago it might have been a room so named, but now it’s more likely the den or TV room. Once called a sitting room or parlor the living room is useless now because we rarely just sit and talk – parlor comes from words for speaking words.
Salon and lounge are French contributions for gathering rooms. But they have been appropriated by public establishments. Salons for haircare, saloons and lounges for drinking.
English manors have drawing rooms, but not for sketching. They are rooms to which the family can withdraw from servants elsewhere in the building. Some old mansions have morning rooms with windows to the east for use in daylight a.m. hours.
Libraries or studies in large houses are reading and writing rooms, not for talking. Dining rooms are disappearing from America because leisurely meals around a table do not occur in most households – people eat anywhere, often in that TV room. Live-in kitchens provide dining, talking, and cooking space, real living rooms.
A computer room or home office is becoming necessary for online employment. Instead of the downtown office where many used to live for forty hours a week, business takes place in a study or workroom at home. Wage-earning activity is moving in alongside the sewing, laundry, and craft rooms in well-planned houses.
Sunrooms or conservatories can host plants (not young musicians), providing bright living space protected from inclement weather. As the climate warms we might live more on patios, lanais, and decks. In old age or illness bedrooms become places to live what limited life is possible.
Rooms where we live say a lot about us. The variety of names say so. Live well wherever you are.
