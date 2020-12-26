TV and most media are dominated these days with Christmas. In pandemic isolation plus the annual dark cold days people need something to brighten their moods. Romantic stories, decorations, gift buying and giving help do the job.
That is the origin of the holiday. Many ancient cultures marked the cold dark days of the year with hopeful anticipation of eventual change toward natural warm light. Human substitutes can anticipate Spring, in a way.
Whatever green trees are available can stand in for most that have lost their color. Candles, now other lights, poorly represent sunshine. What’s left of harvests can be shared as lean periods begin.
We all know that Jesus stories are attached to this set of dynamics but are central for only a few of the celebrators. His full story is too serious for this season. Only cute baby parts are rehearsed while populations try to find relief from sad moods.
Human creativity replaces and overcomes nature with its alternative reality. When we see the artificiality of celebration we call it fake. But when we affirm its transcendence of the mundane life and death of the world, we can rise above the inevitable and rejoice.
Life does not have to be as grim and hard as it is. We can make joy, with trust that somehow things will get better. A baby can grow into beneficial, sacrificial maturity bringing wonderful gifts into our lives. This is inspiration for us to be better than we are usually or pandemically.
