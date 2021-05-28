You might think that “manure” means excrement. It does, but for an interesting reason. It basically refers to the care of one’s land by fertilizing it with animal waste. There is a lot to learn from this etymology.
Life is a cycle of nutrition. What any living thing ingests eventually becomes food for some other life, in what is left over from digestion or in death. Humans often treat the smelly detritus of bodies as if it were useless, like non-recyclable plastic. Unlike plastic, however, it is necessary for nourishing other life. We dump both in rivers and oceans, but the plastic kills instead of feeding other life.
Knowing that good use of one’s land involves manure teaches us about historical farming as recycling. In our hurry today we shortcut the natural cycle by manufacturing fertilizers and throwing away manures. Cattle feedlots exacerbate the natural process by producing too much in one place. And artificial fertilizers can ruin environments.
We do not like certain smelly aspects of life. We spend much time, energy, and money covering or removing them from our noses. That is expensive and not really considerate of others. For as we suppress and remove smelliness we pollute instead of nourishing.
Let’s do manure maturely. That is perfect recycling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.