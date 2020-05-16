Total control of a society is usually disliked. People have accepted it, however, when they thought it was necessary in dealing with a national threat, an enemy. Fear can necessitate loss of freedom.
When frightened, individuals adopt defensive life patterns. If a nation is persuaded similarly, a whole society becomes an army, with disciplines and restrictions appropriate in fighting forces. Normal behavior, personal association, and leisure are abridged or eliminated. Everyone is marshaled in defense of life as usual by this unusual life.
Basic to the perception of fear is a respected elite and/or a persuasive leader who names and demonizes the enemy. Media are flooded with arguments and rhetoric promoting the danger and the necessity of radical reaction. Group meetings are forbidden so they do not cultivate resistance to the program.
We are functioning now like a total control society as we face the threat of illness and death. They are appropriate enemies to resist, even with these radical tactics. Let us hope that freedom will be restored soon and fear will be lessened. We should be civilians again when released from the pandemic army.
