To start, I want to expressed my profound thanks to Kaitlin Thorne for her time here with The Messenger and wish her only but the best of luck as she moves on to her new position with WOUB and Ohio Valley ReSource covering criminal justice for 55 counties across three states. I consider her not only an incredibly talented colleague, but also a dear friend. I can’t begin to thank her enough for the guidance and friendship she has given me.
I also want to thank readers for welcoming me to this new position and to the area. I’ve been able to call Athens my home for about eight months now. While it hasn’t been the easiest transition, it has been the most rewarding. I can’t express the growth I’ve had in that time nor the love and appreciation I have for my still relatively new home. I hope to make you all proud.
As weird as it is to write about myself instead of others, I’m going to give it my best shot (and I apologize in advance for my last name: I know it’s a rough one to spell).
Athens is just the latest stop on my journey that started in Parma, Ohio back in June of 1996. I’m the daughter of an OB nurse and a senior lineman with First Energy. My parents were both the first in their families to earn collegiate degrees and my brother Colin and I followed them, both attending The Ohio State University.
I grew up in Brunswick, Ohio, about 25 miles south of Cleveland, and lived there until attending college. Columbus became my home for six year and it was there I began to realize my true passion was journalism. I had always fostered an interest in the larger goings-on around me, an interest that kicked into overdrive as I grew into a young adult. I wanted to know why things happened and why they happened the way they did.
After graduation, I continued my work that began as an internship with WOSU writing script and booking on-air talent for All Sides with Ann Fisher. I also wrote for a non-profit group called Forensic News, and I had an enormous amount of freedom there and was able to pursue topics I was passionate about while including long form research in my pieces. I spent a little less than a month with the Delaware Gazette in Delaware, Ohio before COVID-19 blocked that path for me.
Being chosen as editor for The Courier in late 2020 had been a saving grace for me. I learned more in that position than I could imagine and am so excited to bring that knowledge with me to The Messenger. I couldn’t ask for a better team to have alongside me and I can only hope to do them and The Messenger justice as I start this new chapter.
I’ll be doing double-duty while we search for a new editor at The Courier but my focus will be The Messenger.
Please never hesitate to reach out to me with any comments or concerns. The best way you can reach me is at my email ahulvalchick@athensmessenger.com or by following me on Twitter @amhulvalchick.
The phone to my desk at the Athens office is 740-592-6612 ext. 301132.
As a native Ohioan, I am so excited to serve a new community here in Athens County. I have so much to learn from you all.
