I call him “Mr. Busch Lite.” Every week, he leaves more than a six-pack’s worth of discarded beer cans along the mile and a half of road between my house and the bottom of the hill that I patrol for trash. Sometimes, for variety, there will be Miller Lite, Natural Lite, and occasionally even Michelob Lite, but Busch is his preference. I keep an empty garbage bag in my bike panniers and stuff a grocery bag in one pocket when I take the dog for a walk.
Over thirty-odd years, I have collected a veritable mountain of beer cans, as well as soft drink cans and plastic water bottles, fast food containers, and other assorted discards. (Recently, ear buds, e-cigarette paraphernalia, and one-use face masks have been on the discard up-tick.)
Sometimes I talk to Mr. Busch Lite in my head. “Why do you think it is okay to throw your trash onto our road? Is this the way your parents taught you to behave? Do you think the interior of your car needs to be pristine, but it’s fine to junk up the roadside because that’s public property and you are one of the public?”
I really don’t understand the mentality. What I do understand is that the behavior is not limited to Mr. Busch Lite here in Athens County. On numerous bicycle trips north, south, east, and west of here, I have seen lovely landscapes marred by the trash dumped along the roads.
Archaeologists, when trying to reconstruct the lifestyle of a past civilization, rejoice when they find a midden – a site that was used by human beings as a place to discard trash. When archaeologists excavate a midden, they find clues about what the people who created the midden ate, and therefore how their diet probably affected their health and behavior. They find what kind of tools the people used, and therefore know what skills the people had. They find scraps of fabric, leather, pottery, and baskets, and can tell how the people dressed and worked, played and made music. By comparing items found in several locations, they can deduce trade networks.
With our habits of discarding things out of car windows, we have created huge midden networks. Imagine a scholarly article written by archaeologists in the future, describing their investigations.
The inhabitants of this region in the 20th and 21st century (dating is easy, as some of the artifacts have printed dates) obviously had a high degree of technological skill; they could smelt metal and form it into containers with very thin but strong walls. They could also convert petroleum and natural gas, as well as a few other organic source materials, into a transparent or opaque polyethylene, which they used for containers, but formed into many other shapes as well. They were skilled dyers, able to print designs and what appear to be characters of their written language in a wide variety of colors and even textures on the metal and polyethylene artifacts.
Because of the great quantity of identical items, we know that they had moved beyond individual artisanship to mass-produced goods, which were undoubtedly transported along the hard-surfaced roads bordered by the network of middens. However, it is nearly incomprehensible that people who possessed such skills valued the materials they created so little that their artifacts were discarded in such huge numbers...
Perhaps the discussion of improvements to our national infrastructure should include reducing our national throw-away mentality and improving recycling capabilities. Will my generation and my country be remembered mostly for our trashiness?
Celeste Parsons lives and gardens on a former dairy farm near Nelsonville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.