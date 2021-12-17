Many people move from their birthplace to settle in other places. Often that is in the same country but even then, the newcomer can feel and be seen as foreign. Moving to another country, often with different language and culture, makes for deep otherness. For small immigrant groups, some accommodation can be made. Larger groups can be problematic.
The major alternatives are conquest or submission, the former is called colonialism when it is less belligerent invasion. The new people take over land and authority. Immigration to an established country assumes some transformation and subordination to the resident society. Assimilation is possible.
The second and later generations of immigrants consider the new place their homeland. To them subsequent immigrants are outsiders. Layers of newness can occur as older immigrants deal with newer.
America tries to think of itself as above these negotiations. It forgets that European peoples, mainly English and Spanish, took over the areas when they arrived. They conquered and colonized the residents. And when subsequent people arrived or were taken here captive, residents expected subordination of the newly-arrived peoples.
All this happens because humans live in families, clans, and ethnicities to which different humans cannot belong. Outsiders, especially obvious when skin color and language are different, have to be accepted or rejected as fellow citizens, neighbors. That is potentially uncomfortable and fearful. In the saddest cases this continues in later generations, to people born in the new country, natives, still seen as foreign.
Welcoming others takes effort and inspiration. We need more of both because people move whether we like it or not.
George Weckman
