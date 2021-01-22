When things do not go well in life it is nice to know that others suffer too. We are all affected by the pandemic and reactions to it. Commiseration provides consolation in any extra distress one experiences these days.
Normally people put on a happy face to be polite. When someone says “How are you?” it is not an invitation to a litany of your ills. But now it seems good to admit that you too share the pain of living.
Watch out for misery competition, however. There is a tendency to top another’s complaint with the enormity of your own. Or the reverse, to be humbled in your petty discomfort when compared with others’ severe illness and death.
Nevertheless, let us join hands symbolically in admitting that life hurts. Stoic impassivity is difficult. Ignoring reality is dangerous – it comes back to bite you.
This is a season for lamentation. It can be relieved with dark humor, reflection on history, serious meditation, and deep music and poetry. All of us unhappy together makes sadness easier to bear.
