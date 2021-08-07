Most people don’t know how money works. Why would they? All they need to know is what it does. A select few of us wonder if money is working as its designed to – and at its best, it should be functional. We find ourselves in a hot mess of dysfunction. To no one’s surprise, the scheme favors the rich. So, let’s talk money.
All money originates as credit. Where confidence and a healthy appetite for risk, adventure, and investing in the future meet, one can be assured credit flows. We buy stuff and save less. We’re productive. We’re spending money. In fact, money is created by you, me and everyone else. Sure, we need banks and currency (dollars) to act as the access point and language, but money itself is our hopes, dreams and desires made tangible. Money is an advancement on our future. Money is credit.
We often think that the thickening of power and wealth brews in secrecy. In a way it does, but many things can hide in plain sight. If you read the headlines, most people aren’t doing well, financially speaking. We’re still in the middle of a global pandemic. People are being evicted. All this extra money stuff is available to help the heavy blows, apparently, but it hasn’t trickled down. We should be so lucky to have so many warnings before us. What money reveals today should be heard and heeded.
Thanks to vaccines, $6 trillion in new stimulus, and low-interest rate policies at the Federal Reserve (the US central bank) US household wealth surged and accumulated a whopping $12 trillion. A third of the total increase in Americans’ net worth last year went to the top 1%, about 3 million people —the bottom 60%, or 199 million people, saw the same increase collectively while overall US poverty rose.
Adding insult to injury, roughly half of the total increase in Americans’ wealth last year came from rising stock prices. When looking at stocks, 10% of Americans own 90% of stocks and mutual funds held in the US. The bottom half of households hold less than 1%. In case you didn’t know, stock ownership isn’t a good indicator of money working for all. Money is working for the ultra-rich only.
To fix this, we need to change money. With money being credit, we’ve provided an advance for the ultra-rich to accumulate more wealth and further influence politics for their future financial gain. The stimulus in total saved many people, but by weight, the stimulus gave large-scale investors more play money to bet on opportunities for passive income. The ultra-rich don’t want to earn money by investing in people, communities, or appreciating infrastructure. Now, the game is to make as much money as possible rent-seeking and capturing short-term inflating value that may or may not be real.
To cap this issue once and for all will take a massive spending and regulatory package for the working class. Dollars should be leveraged for a build-out of public banks and green banks that provide no-cost banking services, low-cost, central bank-backed debt to refinance homes, education, and other now life-crippling obligations that are too far to reach for most these days.
We need banks that are mission-driven to strengthen environmental sustainability and package new investment tax credits, direct payments, and depreciation bonuses into simple financial products.We need social infrastructure investments in childcare, eldercare, and a new healthcare system that supports all health conditions behind one, always solvent, insurer – the US government. Finally, we need new regulations that provide the muscle to chase ultra-rich tax evasion, a national standard for clean electricity and agriculture, and policies that bust monopolies and improve the exchange of money – the velocity of money – into more hands of working-class people.
These steps are a good start to changing money.
Mat Roberts resides in The Plains.
