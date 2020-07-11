Nations are myths. By that I mean that they are powerful stories and sets of ideas that dominate the thoughts of groups of people. Myths are not literally true or provable, but live powerfully in people’s minds. I call them myths in order to indicate that they are optional, not demonstrable, created as inspiration and identity. Nationalists insist that these myths are deeply true, even if they are clearly not true for others.
Prominent examples of created nationalities are the Italian and German. These were not nations or states until they consolidated many kingdoms and principalities. Then these governments promoted certain stories, symbols, and practices to make previously diverse groups subscribe to a common identity.
The United States was obviously created from separate colonies, immigrants, and ethnicities. Its nationhood coalesced around revolutionary war stories, heroes like Washington, and rituals like July Fourth parades and fireworks, Thanksgiving turkeys, etc.
But there are different idea about who are members of a nation. Who is foreign and who is native? More than other nations, we have considered immigrants real Americans as they became functioning citizens. The sad exceptions often being people of African and Asian backgrounds.
Patriotism is good and a sense of national identity often inspires good citizenship. We should remember, however, that these ideas can change, can become nasty to outsiders, and can ruin relationships with other citizens and countries. Nationalism is a two-edged sword.
