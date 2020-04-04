If there is intelligence behind the universe it might well have produced the current pandemic to solve earth’s most pressing challenge, climate change. This is the logic I assume to be behind worldwide quarantine:
Human beings do not make great changes in their personal or collective behavior unless they are selfishly motivated. Altruism is not as strong as self-preservation. Sacrificing for others is saintly but rare.
As we experience and learn more about the effect of our travel and luxury on climate we make only modest adjustments. We respond to problems elsewhere that do not affect us directly with words of concern but little radical change.
Death is a regular part of life and we reluctantly accept it or even delight in it. Wars and cars take lives all the time, but that happens to anonymous or enemy people. When it affects us directly as individuals we mourn but know we cannot eliminate that ultimate threat.
Now, however, our own lives are obviously at risk. Nature has found a way to make us stop doing many of the things that ruin the environment. To save our own lives we stay home, act more modestly, and cooperate to lessen the prospect of illness and death. We can even approve of governments that order us to cease living as we have for most of our lives.
To scare us even more this new menace is sly. We can have it and not know it; we can spread it to friends and family unwittingly. Everyone is quarantined if no one is clearly healthy.
I can only hope that when ordinary life returns we will have learned to act less carelessly and reduced some of our expensive ambitions. Perhaps, but not likely. Nature might have to find another way to put the brakes on us.
