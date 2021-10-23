I can read maps and also have a cognitive map of familiar places in my mind. I used to think that everyone had these features of navigation. Then I learned that some people do not, and that their numbers are growing. GPS use is making wayfaring a matter of tech, so a sense of location and of direction are unnecessary.
We marvel at butterflies. birds and sea mammals that migrate thousands of miles by their innate compasses. Hunters, adventurers and hikers developed navigation tools in former times. Sea travel has been especially difficult with no landmarks. Brave explorers into the unknown sometimes got lost and that is not pleasant but illuminating. Now no one with a smart phone will ever lose their way, unless they lose their phone or a signal.
Knowing one’s location in the world is important. Should it be left up to artificial intelligence.? Does IT know home? Orientation means knowing where East is, but now that might be irrelevant — wherever you are is right and going elsewhere is arbitrary.
If anyone wants to travel these days someone else and something else can take you. More than ever, guides and machines must treat us like children who cannot roam on their own. When you leave home, however, you need to be able to return.
George Weckman
