Senators Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) recently introduced a companion bill to the Senate to H.R. 3940, called the Local Journalism Sustainability Act.
The bill would provide three tax credits to local papers to help fund operations. One of the credits would be used to incentivize annual subscriptions to local papers that produce localized content, while the other two would give five-year credits for local papers to employ and adequately compensate local journalists and another five-year credit to local businesses to advertise in local media.
The subscription credit would offer up to $250 annually, covering 80% of subscription costs for the first year and 50% for the following four. Local businesses would receive up to $5,000 in their first year with the tax credit and $2,500 for the remaining four. Newsrooms could receive up to $25,000 in the first year and $15,000 for the last four to employ and compensate reporters.
The average wage for a journalist in this country currently sits at just below $42,000, according to PayScale.com — but that average exists on a range from $27,000 to $79,000. From anecdotal experience, many of your local reporters are sitting at the end of that scale.
When one thinks of a newsroom, an image of a bustling floorplan filled with cubicles and diligently working reporters often comes to mind. I always imagined this is what working in a newsroom would be like. However, this vision is one of the past, brought on by lower subscription numbers, large media conglomerates, the ubiquity of Facebook and other social media and buyouts of local newspapers.
Many newsrooms have been stripped down to their bare bones in order to continue operation. Here at The Messenger, the entirety of our coverage is handled between three reporters if you include me (which I often don’t as editor duties tend to limit my ability to report, a task I wish I could engage in more).
Adams Publishing Group, publisher of The Messenger and other papers around the region, has given its full support to the Local Journalism Sustainability Act, as have numerous other publishers.
Alan Fisco, president of America’s Newspapers and president of The Seattle Times Company, stated in a release, “At a time where many of us are struggling to maintain newsroom employment levels, passage of this bill is urgently needed.”
So I ask you, readers, if you care about your local media — whether it be print, radio, or television — reach out to your members of Congress and let them know your thoughts. We want to continue to serve you and the community for many years to come.
