Since moving to Athens County, I’ve been slowly making my way through each of its villages and townships. On Thursday night I had the pleasure to take a scenic drive to Trimble High School in Glouster for the League of Women Voters of Athens County election forum.
The drive along Route 13 took me through Chauncey, Jacksonville and Trimble. On this particular drive, I did not have the time to stop and visit each area, but I did enjoy my first exposure to each.
The drive to Glouster was full of twists and steep embankments lined with trees. Like many places in Athens County, in certain turns the old guardrails seemed at best laughable to stopping an errant vehicle from plunging down the hillside.
As a Michigan girl this is not what I am used to. Flat, straight roads, laid out in a grid pattern are where I am most comfortable. Roads where you can drive 80 mph without fear of skidding off the road in a corner are the roads to which I am accustomed.
Those roads are not found here.
These new roads are challenging. They present to you two options: adapt or crash.
So far, I have been adapting successfully. My car, which I do enjoy driving (legally) fast on straight stretches in Michigan, handles these new curves quite well. It is rewarding to improve my driving skills, and has been enjoyable to see what my car can handle.
The winding roads of Athens County are only the beginning to what I assume are even more challenging roads within Appalachia. I look forward to taking on those challenges, and am excited to explore the area more as the weather improves.
If you have any suggestions for what I should check out in Athens County next, email me at kthorne@athensmessenger.com.
****
The views and opinions expressed in this editorial do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Athens Messenger.
