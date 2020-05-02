In a recent newspaper article I was amused by a statement about old people flouting social distancing. The author reacted to her father’s attitude toward the virus threat saying it was “inexplicably casual.” She could not believe that her parents were not as frightened for their health as she was for them. She seems to have the common opinion that people should not die, despite the fact that it happens all the time.
As an old man myself I agree with her father who laughs at fear and says “if I get it, Sayonara!” It’s nice to live well and long but it’s foolish to think life does not end. If wisdom comes with age – not inevitable but frequent — making peace with one’s demise is part of that wise perspective. Old people usually do not want to die, they are merely aware and accept that it will happen eventually.
Youngsters who want oldsters to live forever are paying them a nice compliment. It is not necessary but prudent to remind them that long life sometimes comes with great cost in pain, money, and care taking. They need to be realistic, balancing the joys of good living with the decline of health and happiness in old age.
Another bit of wisdom that old people know is that the world changes, not always in the direction we like. My parents’ generation did not live as long as mine has. Perhaps longer aging will continue but it is as likely to reverse. The communication of dangerous viruses is a reminder that our small world shares disease as easily as information, oil, products, and weather.
