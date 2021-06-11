Local journalism has a long history in Athens County. The Athens Messenger was founded in 1848 and has long served as the newspaper of record for the county.
Over the 173 years, there have been multiple changes. The paper has seen multiple publishers, editors, edition days and staffing changes. The Messenger has weathered the introduction of online content and managed to find its way in the 21st century.
But why is it important for the newspaper to adapt?
Simply put – we are your history.
Local newspapers are more than accounts of house fires and car crashes. Local newspapers report on what is going on in the community. Reporters keep an eye on local government and organizations, holding them accountable when signs of corruption appear. Reporters and photographers show up to the community events that matter to the county, leaving a record of who was here and what they did.
Historians rely on these narratives, often being a main source for those interested in studying a time period.
Printing community events, as well as personal celebrations like births, weddings and anniversaries, help to leave a record of the people who live in an area. You can get international news online, but to find out what’s happening locally, you need a newspaper.
Since January 2020, I have had the pleasure of being the Editor of The Athens Messenger. It has been a joy to record the history of this beautiful county. As of print time on Friday evening, my tenure at The Athens Messenger officially ended. I am stepping down to take a position at WOUB News. I will still be reporting locally, so you’ll see my face in the community on occasion.
I appreciate the opportunity that I have had at The Messenger. Leaving the newspaper and my co-workers was a sad day for me, but I am looking forward to a new opportunity ahead.
Alex Hulvalchick will be taking over as Editor beginning on Monday. She comes to The Messenger from The Courier in Jackson and Vinton counties. Alex is a fantastic journalist and will surely continue on the tradition of journalistic excellence that is a hallmark of The Messenger.
The people who bring you the news throughout each week work hard to do so. Journalism is an industry full of dedicated individuals who put their all into their work, oftentimes receiving ire in return. People often misunderstand how newspapers work, getting angry when they are asked to pay to view an article online, or upset with the way a story is covered.
What people need to understand is that the news is a product. Readers are consumers and the product must be paid for in order for those producing it to make a living. Journalism is not a “get rich” career. Those who choose to pursue it do so because it is a passion. It is not a easy job, and the topics that we handle are often sensitive and difficult to process.
I applaud the journalists who work locally, and I count myself blessed to have been able to work with them. Each has taught me something new about this profession.
Thank you readers for bearing with us throughout the pandemic and the many changes that it brought forth. Thank you also for reading my occasional columns, I’ve enjoyed the commentary from the community on each. I’m grateful to have been the editor of The Athens Messenger – I can’t wait to see how it grows from here.
