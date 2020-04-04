Schools are closed, businesses are closed, entertainment centers are closed. What in the world are we going to do, especially with the kids, to keep from going stir-crazy during the next few weeks?
Happily, we in southeastern Ohio live in close proximity to the natural world—and outdoor activities such as hiking, jogging, and biking are specifically allowed in Ohio’s stay-at-home order.
During the next few weeks, spring weather is going to bring out the most amazing display of wildflowers of the year, and the Hocking-Adena Bike Path is a great place to view that display. The past couple of days have brought out the first coltsfoot, spring beauty, and bloodroot blossoms, and the best is yet to come. You can access the bike path in Athens, The Plains, Nelsonville, and in between. Pack bikes, skateboards, scooters, or just your sneakered feet into the car, and start a daily campaign to see what has changed from the day before.
Look for the first trout lily, trillium, or bluebell. Listen for the songs of summer birds arriving back in the area – three types of recently-returned birds with easily-recognizable songs are towhees, phoebes, and red-winged blackbirds. (If you don’t know what a trout lily looks like, or how a phoebe sounds, test the family Internet search skills by looking them up.) Also listen for spring peepers (tiny frogs) and look for turtles on logs floating on the water. There are at least two places along the path, one near Athens and one near Nelsonville, where you can see turkeys and chickens. The male turkey is really strutting his stuff!
One member of your group can be the official timekeeper, extending the length of your excursion day by day. Another can be the safety officer, making sure that the group looks both ways before crossing the occasional roads that intersect the path and staying alert for faster-moving bicycle traffic. Walking and biking are both excellent forms of exercise; this could be the start of a new health campaign. One caution: recent rainfall has left large patches of mud across some parts of the bike path. Riding a bike on fresh mud is just like riding on ice. Either walk the bike around a mud slick or turn around. This is not the time to show up at the emergency room because of a crash!
If it seems like too much trouble to get to the bike path, simply walking around your own neighborhood can give you a whole new outlook on things. Here, too, you can look for the kinds of flowers that are blooming, birds that are singing, and other flora and fauna.
Team sports may be on hold, but young soccer, basketball, or baseball players may enjoy teaching grownups how to kick a goal or catch a fly ball. On days with a bit of wind, try flying a kite and sending messages written on a piece of paper up the string.
Have you wanted to start a garden, but never found the time? Creating a small flower or vegetable bed could be another family project. Local nursery operators will be happy to advise you on things that are easy to grow.
Athens County public libraries are closed, but the Ohio Digital Library, Freading, and Hoopla are all available to library card holders.. Take turns reading to each other after you return from your outdoor excursion.
As newscasters keep reminding us, we are all in this together, even though we need to keep six feet apart. Spread out outside and enjoy the spring!
Celeste Parsons and her husband Jim can be seen riding their tandem bike around Athens Co.
