In the 1960s, traffic deaths in the US were reaching horrific levels. About 36,000 people died from car wrecks in 1960. By 1964 the number of annual fatalities had increased to over 46,000. Two psychologists from the University of Washington in Seattle, Caroline Preston and Stanley Harris, wanted to find out why some drivers seemed to be accident-prone.
So Preston and Harris found a group of “good drivers” and a group of “bad drivers” to compare the two groups. To locate the bad drivers the researchers found fifty people in the hospital as a result of automobile crashes. Police later determined about two-thirds of them were at fault for the wreck that landed them in the hospital. Some of the drivers had lost their license to drive in the past. Some had been convicted of reckless driving or drunk driving. Some had totaled their cars or other people’s cars.
Preston and Harris found a control group of fifty good drivers. These drivers hadn’t wrecked their cars. Otherwise, the two groups of drivers were similar. All one hundred drivers were asked to rate themselves on a zero to nine scale from “very poor” to “expert”, and the researchers were quite surprised at the result. All of the drivers, good and bad, thought they had above average driving skills.
The surprising finding from the research was that all of the drivers thought they had above driving skills. Preston and Harris published their findings in a respectable scientific journal, and it was generally ignored for years. They tried to find a cause for accident-prone drivers, but weren’t successful. They accidentally documented what has become known as the better-than-average effect or illusory superiority.
Slowly and steadily other research replicated Preston and Harris’s findings. In 1977, Patricia Cross published her findings that 94% percent of faculty interviewed at the University of Nebraska believed they had above average teaching skills, which is of course a statistical impossibility.
Although there may be some cultural differences found in people from different countries, the better-than-average effect has been documented around the world. We don’t just think ourselves to be above average, we also think our spouses and children are above average. The humorist, Garrison Keillor claimed that all of the children in the fictional town of Lake Wobegon were above average.
Although modern science has only recently, in historic terms, found evidence for the better-than-average effect, great thinkers and writers throughout history have touched on these issues. Confucius wrote, "Real knowledge is to know the extent of one's ignorance.” But having a better-than-average view of what we know and what we do is now considered mentally healthy. The minority of people who don’t have these views are labeled “depressive realists.”
The better-than-average effect often combines in us with a related phenomenon, the optimism bias, a common trait that leads us to believe bad things tend to happen to other people, not us. As we confront important decisions that will affect our wellbeing, action to counter climate change, for example, we will need to pay close attention to the realists even if they are depressing. Optimists may be healthier and happier, but pessimists might have a better grasp of the way things really are.
Dave Kurz lives and writes in Athens, Ohio.
