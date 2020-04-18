Most of us are shocked by the COVID-19 pandemic. How could this happen in our modern world? But epidemiologists knew it could happen.
The world is full of viruses, millions of types with only around 5,000 fully described. They are submicroscopic bits of DNA or RNA with a protein/fat shell. There’s some question if they can even be considered living organisms. They can only replicate themselves by invading a living host cell. They can mutate quickly and jump from one animal species to another, making them prime candidates for causing disease.
It is believed COVID-19 first emerged last December at a wet market where seafood and live animals are traded in Wuhan, China. Many but not all of the first COVID patients had direct contact with the Wuhan market.
Bats are a common reservoir for viruses, which in turn can infect other mammals. At the Wuhan wet market it is suspected the mammal intermediary was a pangolin. Pangolins are scaly anteater-like mammals highly prized in China for their meat, and scales, which are believed to be medicinal. They are the most illegally-traded animal in the world and are on the verge of extinction. If indeed a pangolin was the original intermediary, this pandemic could be called the pangolin’s revenge.
Virus diseases like COVID that jump from other mammal hosts to humans are called zoonotic diseases. There are many examples.
The 2002-04 SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) was caused by a similar coronavirus which first emerged in China. Circumstantial evidence is that the SARS virus went from bats to wild civet cats (which are eaten in China) to humans. It spread to 29 countries, with 8,000 confirmed cases and 774 deaths. Mild compared to the COVID pandemic.
MERS (Mideast respiratory syndrome) spread from the Mideast to 21 other countries in 2012-15. It is caused by another coronavirus that jumped from bats to camels to humans.
The Ebola virus is known to be harbored by African fruit bats, which infect primates, which Africans eat as popular “bush meats.” There have been 24 Ebola outbreaks, the worst being from 2013-2016 in which there were 28,000 cases, mostly in West Africa. HIV/AIDS is believed to have originated in the then-Belgian Congo from primates to humans in early 20th century.
The COVID pandemic was a disaster waiting to happen. The human population is ever expanding into every corner of the earth, increasing human/wildlife contact. Risky human behaviors like wet markets and consumption of bush meats insure more disease-causing viruses will jump to people.
But most of the millions of viruses are harmless or even beneficial to us. They are recognized as an important part of the early evolution of life on earth. Viruses were a means of horizontal genetic transfer between early life forms, increasing genetic diversity. Our challenge today is to avoid potential disease-causing viruses, but leave the rest alone.
Ed Perkins farms in Athens County.
