Electric (EV) versus fuel powered internal combustion (IC) engine cars. Quite the buzz going around. Which is cheaper? Which is better for our environment? Great questions. I’m an energy engineer, not exactly an EV expert, but I wanted to investigate these two questions.
Cheaper? As it turns out there are several online calculators (Department of Energy having one) which will do a fairly good job of calculating the cost per mile in your locale of an EV vs IC vehicle. An EV car will cost you less than half the dollars per mile than your standard IC car. So comparing the same size car, EV vs IC, you can be sure to pay less to drive the EV.
Better for the environment? Consider where is the electric coming from that you are charging the batteries with? Is it coal? Nuclear? Natural gas? Renewables — solar/wind/hydro? Across the US coal is declining. The larger share is coming from natural gas and nuclear with renewables on the rise. Weighing all these factors in can be complex. IC engine cars burn and emit pollutant while driving. For EV’s the generated pollutant is at the power plant and can be better captured.
Getting gas to an IC car means extracting the petroleum, refining it, distributing it to a station where you can put it into your tank. There’s a good deal of embodied energy and pollution there. So you can guess what I’m getting to: the EV also wins on this point. Considering the current source of energy production across the US, the EV is better for the environment.
So all we need now is infrastructure. Most cars spend 95% of their time not on the road. Meaning- plenty of time for an 8 hour charge. Fast chargers work but still take 1.5-2 hours for a full charge up. Take a long lunch break on a long drive?
I’ll be looking at an EV for my next car purchase. Probably should have on the last one.
Jason Morosko is a local passive house consultant and energy engineer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.