Our democracy was founded on the principle of individual freedom. But another principle essential to maintaining a free civil society is that of the common good.
The principle of the common good goes way back in Western political thinking. The Greek philosopher Aristotle is considered the father of the idea. He wrote of “common interests” as the right constitutions of all Greek citizens (which did not include women, slaves or other laborers) and wrong constitutions as the interests of the rulers only. The 17th century English philosopher and physician John Locke wrote “the peace, safety and public good of the people” to be the supreme law. James Madison, a founding father and fourth president of the United States, wrote that “public,” “common,” and “general” good form the basis of justice and the end of good government and civil society.
The common good is also known in nature. Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution was driven by the survival of the fittest. But social animals that live in groups need common good types of behaviors to succeed. In prairie dog colonies the first to see a menacing hawk soaring above stands and barks out a warning for all to hear, putting itself at risk for the whole. Crows attack hawks at their own peril and drive them away to protect the others.
Democratic societies must balance individual freedoms with the common good to function. But in today’s toxic political climate, that balance has been thrown off. People’s response to the pandemic is the most recent example. Getting vaccinated and wearing a mask are clearly in the common good. They not only protect the individual from getting covid but also slow the spread and reduce the chance of passing the virus to others. But some 25% of Americans remain unvaccinated, even though the shots are free and widely available. Some have legitimate medical reasons. But most say it is an infringement on their personal freedom. By refusing, they not only put themselves at risk but also those around them. The more the virus replicates, the more it mutates, so they are also contributing to the possible emergence of a new, more deadly variant.
Climate change is the greatest threat of all to the common good. A threat not only to everyone alive today but also to future generations. Reducing the carbon emissions in one’s personal life by driving less, buying an EV, riding a bike, walking, saving energy at home, eating less meat, recycling, are all in the common good. But these lifestyle changes also limit our personal freedoms by limiting our travel, comfort, convenience, and foods we eat. But many choose to live the conventional, high-carbon polluting lifestyles to which they are accustomed because it is their personal freedom to do so.
Governments can and should establish fair and just policies in an effort to steer society toward the common good, even though some will resist. But it is always better for change to come from within. We must be more willing to temper our personal freedoms when there is conflict with the common good.
Ed Perkins farms in Athens County.
