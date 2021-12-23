One definition of sin from Jewish tradition is “A sin is that which our grandchildren will regret that we did.”
Think about that for a minute. Imagine that you are able to change the choices of your grandparents. What would you change? I am sure your answer will be the same as mine - a great deal!
In my case, most of what I would change might have been in the direction of saving the natural environment, such as, for example, leaving most of the Great Plains and it’s bison untouched.
But then I suddenly realized that what I really want to change is far more that that - it has to be nothing less than a world view - from strictly ME centered to US centered. And US most emphatically includes the future generations.
Our problems are global. That means their solutions must be global also. All of us together must have the same goal. That is a very big change indeed! How to do it? Are there ways we are already using?
Yes, religion does it, often very successfully. So why not a new religion doing the same. Get the kids very early and teach them their catechism which they will never forget!
So here’s the new catechism: We are all together, there’s no they. We are all equal, so differences don’t matter. Anything we do for ourselves must be at least equally acceptable to those coming to replace us.
The source for judgement between options is science - what do we know, what are the likely consequences ? This tool always accepts new evidence, and never falls into mere dogma. It is indeed sacred text, but text that improves constantly with experience and searching.
Examples. Salt water farming in bulldozed channels at the sea - level edges of the Sahara. Good or bad? Evidence from examples so far are tremendously good for all and everything.. Go for it!
Second example - war. Evidence for far - as bad as one can get! Everybody and everything far into the future suffers hugely. Quick, find better ways. Almost anyone of them would have to be less expensive!
We can do it. We can change. We must leave our grandchildren a world they can live in.
William Beale, like most older people, starts thinking about what he could have done instead of what he did do.
William Beale passed away in 2016 when this article was first published in the Messenger.
