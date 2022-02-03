The vaccine skeptics claim the rapid development of the Covid vaccines is proof they are not safe. They are wrong on two counts. The vaccines are safe and their development was possible because of decades of genetic and viral research.
The story begins in 1953 with the discovery of the double helix structure of DNA in the cell’s nucleus. The DNA contains the cells’ genetic codes but how that code got out to the ribosomes where proteins are manufactured was not known. Later that decade, messenger RNA was found to transfer the code to the ribosomes. But mRNA was hard to work with; it fell apart when trying to isolate it, and not much was done with it at the time. All the research glory went to DNA.
The next crucial line of research came in the 1990s with the quest for a vaccine for AIDS. For years, vaccine research had taken a back seat to efforts to cure cancer and heart disease. Now a viral disease AIDS was killing thousands in the U.S. and millions worldwide. In 1996, President Bill Clinton invited Dr. Anthony Fauci (yes the same) to the White House for a briefing on AIDS. Clinton asked Fauci why they had not developed a vaccine for AIDS. He explained research into viruses so far had been uncoordinated and underfunded and what was needed was a research facility devoted to virus diseases and developing vaccines. Five months later, Clinton announced the creation of such a facility which would be located in Bethesda Md. under the National Institutes of Health.
Research concentrated on the HIV virus’s spikes, protruding protein arms that allow the virus to invade the human cell. If they could identify the part of the spike most vulnerable to antibodies, then they could produce a vaccine that would mimic that spike so that the body would make antibodies to deactivate the spike protein. But the HIV spikes proved very difficult to work with. They kept changing shape. A vaccine for AIDS was never developed.
Elsewhere, a new line of research on mRNA was under way by Dr. Drew Weissmand and Dr. Katalin Kariko at the University of Pennsylvania. Up to that point, vaccines had carried modified viruses or pieces of them into the body to train the immune system to attack invading microbes. Weissmand and Kariko asked if a mRNA vaccine could be made which would carry the instructions for the body’s cells to make their own viral proteins, which would in turn stimulate the production of antiviral antibodies. It was a fringe idea that few scientists thought would work.
As noted above, mRNA was unstable and difficult to work with. Once a method to stabilize the molecule was found it could be synthesized in the lab to encode any protein. But the vaccines tested on lab animals made them sick. The animal’s immune system was attacking the injected mRNA. A specific chemical modification solved that problem. It took them seven years to get this far. Their work did not receive much attention.
Now another problem — once injected, the mRNA vaccine degraded in the bloodstream. Another team of researchers, after several more years, figured out that encasing the genetic material inside fatty coats would protect it until reaching cells to instruct them to make the viral protein that would activate the immune system against the target disease virus — whatever it may be. All this occurred before COVID-19 emerged.
The world got two deadly coronavirus previews - the SARS outbreak in southern China in 2002 and MERS in the Middle East in 2013. Fortunately these did not spread to worldwide pandemics but they stimulated more viral disease research.
Then in December of 2019, news of a new infectious coronavirus disease spreading in Wuhan, China started leaking out. Virologists at the NIH and around the world took note and started pulling together all the work on mRNA, vaccines and viruses done over the past decades. As soon as the Chinese researchers posted the COVID-19’s genetic sequence online, they got to work.
It was the culmination of decades of fundamental discoveries by hundreds of researchers, with many failures, reverses in course, incremental progress, never knowing if their efforts would ever pay off. They did. We now have highly effective and safe Covid vaccines.
Now if only more people would quit believing the lies and disinformation (which spread on social media like a virus) and get the shot.
Ed Perkins farms in Athens County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.