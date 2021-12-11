Last month the latest round of international climate summits sponsored by the United Nations (COP26) was held in Glasgow, Scotland. It ended with mixed results, as have all the previous summits.
The first such Earth Summit to address climate change was held in 1992 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The conference produced the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which committed the world to preventing “dangerous anthropogenic interference with the climate system.” The then President George H. W. Bush signed with the insistence that no timetables or targets for action be included.
The next Conference of Parties (COP3) was held in Kyoto, Japan in 1997. A protocol was added to the treaty laying out different emissions standards for different countries. President Bill Clinton signed the protocol, committing the U.S. to reducing emissions by 7 percent in the next decade. The Republican Senate would not ratify the treaty and, under the next president, George W Bush, the US withdrew from the Kyoto treaty.
The U.S. was the world’s leading source of greenhouse gases at that time. U.S. emissions over that decade did not go down by 7 percent, they rose. China, as a developing country, did not have any Kyoto reduction standard. But they soon surpassed the U.S. as the world’s leading emitter on an annual basis. The U.S. remains the world’s leader on an accumulative basis.
Worldwide emissions continued increasing by the next conference, COP 15 in Copenhagen. President Barak Obama spoke to the conference pledging that the U.S. was ready to act. However, the conference ended with no agreement on how to move forward.
At the next conference in 2014, COP 21 in Paris, they tried a different strategy, asking countries to set their own voluntary emissions targets. Obama again pledged U.S. to emissions reductions. Since the pledge was voluntary it did not need to be ratified by the Republican Senate, which would have rejected it. When all the voluntary targets were tallied, analysts concluded the Earth was poised to warm 5 degrees F. One of Donald Trump’s first acts after being elected in 2016 was to withdraw from the process and not follow any previous reduction pledges.
Which brings us to the 2021 Glasgow conference. President Joe Biden declared the United States was “back at the table … leading by the power of example.” The same day Senator Joe Manchin, Democrat from West Virginia, undermined Biden by questioning the 1.75 trillion proposal on which Biden’s claims rested. Biden submitted the most ambitious emission reduction target yet of 50% over the next decade. His “ Build Back Better Bill” has half a trillion for clean energy investments and has passed the House but languishes in the Senate. No Republicans support it.
Given our past record and our deep political and cultural divide, one cannot help but be doubtful if the U.S. is capable of seriously reducing its greenhouse gas emissions. This week was the 80 year anniversary to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor that launched the U.S. into the Second World War. Americans instantly united to defeat a grave threat to the world. Now the world is faced with the even graver threat of climate change. Can Americans once again come together to do our part to meet this challenge?
Ed Perkins farms in Athens County.
