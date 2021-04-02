The ground under our feet is on the move, but it is too slow for us to perceive. To us puny humans, the physical Earth is fixed in place. The continents, mountains, oceans, etc., always have been and always will be the same. Up to the 1960s, this was the predominant scientific view of the Earth sciences. Mountains formed like wrinkles on the planet as the hot early Earth cooled and the surface contracted.
But why then were rocks and fossils of the same type found on continents an ocean apart? In 1912, the German meteorologist Alfred Wegener proposed at a meeting of Frankfurt’s Geological Associations that the Earth’s land masses were on the move. All the continents were once joined as a supercontinent he called Pangea. They split up and have been drifting apart ever since. Thus began the theory of continental drift or plate tectonics.
The debate between the “mobilists” and “fixists” raged for almost a half a century. The biggest sticking point for continental drift was how they could possibly move. The explanation proposed was that the inner Earth was viscous, partially molten rock that has slow circulating currents, and the continents floating on top were moved with the flow.
World War II brought the development of submarines and sonar, which were put to use mapping the ocean’s floors. The systems of long, underwater trenches and ridges between continents were discovered. Ocean seismic data came in showing quakes very deep in the ocean trenches, and cores drilled into the deep ocean floor showed these trenches were very hot compared to surrounding ocean floor cores. More seismic evidence of earthquakes on either side of the ridges showed them pulling apart.
In 1966, at a conference of Earth scientists in New York, all the evidence for plate tectonics came together and the theory was accepted. The Earth’s entire, 100 kilometer-thick outermost layer, called the lithosphere, is broken into a jigsaw of plates — slabs of rock bearing both continents and seafloor. They are sliding atop a hot, slowly circulating inner Earth layer moving at the breakneck speed of 2 to 10 centimeters a year. No wonder we don’t notice it.
Plate tectonics is the unifying theory of the Earth sciences. It explains mountains, earthquakes, island volcanos and more. Magnum up-swellings in the mid-ocean ridges create new ocean floor, and at deep ocean trenches, old lithosphere sinks back into the Earth. It is an important long-term part of the Earth’s carbon cycle.Carbon moves from atmosphere, to ocean organisms, to ocean floor and eventually is subducted back into the deep Earth. And it cycles other minerals important to life through the atmosphere, oceans and rocks.
But mysteries remain. The Earth is the only known planet with such plate tectonics. It is also the only known planet with life. Coincidence? Why don’t other planets have moving continents? The only known similarity is Jupiter’s frozen moon Europa with its own form of ice plate tectonics. And it is not known when and how it began on Earth, nor if or when it will cease.
Ed Perkins farms in Athens County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.