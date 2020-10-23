Humans have a hard-wired sweet tooth. For our early ancestors, high sugar foods were a rare treat offering a high calorie, high-energy kick. For a hunter-gatherer this gave a clear boost so it is no wonder our tastebuds evolved a preference for sweetness. On the flip-side, early humans developed an aversion to bitter-tasting foods to avoid things potentially toxic when foraging in the wild. Sweeter foods were safer.
The only really sweet foods available to prehistoric peoples were honey, tree sap and ripe fruit. A cave painting in Spain shows a human figure climbing a tree getting honey from a beehive with angry bees buzzing around. But a more reliable source of sugar was found some ten thousand years ago.
Sugar cane is a tall, perennial grass native to SE Asia and New Guinea which is high in sucrose. Just cut a piece of cane and suck on it. Evidence suggests people of New Guinea were the first to cultivate and process sugar cane around 6000 BCE. One type was grown for construction and the other for chewing to get that sugar fix. Sugar cane use spread throughout Polynesia by seafaring traders and throughout Asia by land traders.
It reached India by 3000 BCE. The first crude form of crystalline sugar is believed to have been made in northern India around 400 BCE. Sugar cane spread to the Middle East and then around the Mediterranean by 10 AD., seducing those who could afford it. Columbus took it the New World on his second voyage where the Spanish established sugar cane plantations using brutal slave labor.
In 2018 over 1.9 billion tons of sugar cane were grown, the largest crop world-wide by weight. Brazil is the world’s largest grower of sugar cane at 39%, with part of that crop going to ethanol fuel production. India is the second largest producer at 20%. It was once a major crop in SE U.S., but now just a few plantations remain in Florida, Louisiana and Texas. The last sugar cane plantation in Hawaii closed in 2016.
The abundance of cheap sugar has come with a large cost – tooth decay, obesity, diabetes. The average American ingests more than 19 teaspoons of sugar a day. The World Health Organization recommends that less than 10% of an adult’s daily calorie intake should come from sugar. Less than 5% would be better. In 1960, when national surveys began, fewer than 14% of adult Americans were obese. Today it is 40%. Sugar consumption is not the only factor behind these negative health trends. Lack of exercise and our sedentary life styles is another.
Three quarters of all the all packaged foods contain added sugar. Just read the labels. Sugar, high fructose corn syrup and others are listed as major ingredients in most packaged foods. The food industry is loading our food with sugar to lure us into buying it. Food industry people talk about “revealed preference.” In surveys, people say they want more healthy choices. But analysis of our purchasing patterns reveals customers care most about taste and cost. Any other claim the product touts, health or environmental benefits, are secondary to most people’s choices.
But there is a lot of clamor to reduce sugar content in foods, and the industry has been been spending millions to come up with sugar substitutes, something that satisfies our sweet tooth without the added calories. But to date, none of the substitutes offer anything close to sugar’s taste and functionality in food processing. A sweet tooth was an evolutionary advantage to our early ancestors but it is a major liability to modern humans.
Ed Perkins farms in Athens Co.
