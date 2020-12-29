What does human history look like? Some think it’s a rising line of progress from simple to complex, savage to cultured, primitive to modern. That picture is fairly recent. For most of their existence, human beings have thought life was cyclical, circular in its changes, repeating the past. Another old picture is decline, from a past golden age down to current doldrums.
Like all age-old contrasts these options are all somewhat true and blend into something like a spiral. As things repeat in each cycle they also shift into new versions of the old. Each new year is the same yet different with hopes for some slight improvement over the previous and fears of deterioration.
Less obvious than the yearly cycle is the run of eras, ages, or multi-year repetitious patterns. Theorists of history posit units of cyclical history. Periods of peace between wars, happy generations followed by distress, times when societies are troubled and others confident with hope.
It seems we are in a transition now. Perhaps we are in a winter of human life, on the edge of a spring with new growth and fulfillment. Those of us who read histories are not so optimistic. We might agree with pictures of history as decline ending soon in apocalyptic misery.
Despite some nice periods, vicious warfare, plague, and distress are constants in all records of past human life. Even good eras have had their cruelty, war, and pain. Will we spiral up or down in 2021?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.