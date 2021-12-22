Humans have always disagreed with other humans. We cannot like everyone and their ideas. It is easy to condemn anyone who espouses programs and principles we do not affirm. But working together or at least avoiding violence is necessary. We have to establish some kind of truce.
In dispute we should try to find the middle, look for compromise, work to meet those with whom we disagree. These are actions for success in any conversation or negotiation. But some people despise them.
What makes radicalism attractive? Is it heroic to be extreme? Do you have to be right all the time? Some idealists have felt this need to oppose the world with what they see as the only true and worthy ideas and actions. This makes for great stage drama and popular legends. It is kin to childish tantrums and mulish stubbornness.
To get along and live with other people, we must accept their differences from much of what we value and promote. We can walk away from them, associate only with those with whom we agree, and pretend those bad thinkers don’t exist. Some people, however, will get in our face and tell us how wrong we are and provoke our opposition.
Keep calm. Check your values. Is fighting the best way to live? Can we work with enemies to surrender some things on each side? Peace is better than war.
George Weckman
