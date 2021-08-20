It’s peach season. Most would agree it is considered the most luscious of fruits throughout the peach’s long history.
The peach (Prunus Persica) is indigenous to the mountainous regions of western China and Tibet. Fossilized peach kernels have been found in China dating back 2.6 million years ago, proving that a type of wild peach grew long before modern humans came on the scene. They were first cultivated in China as early as 2000 BCE.
Peaches then spread east to Japan and west along the silk road to Persia where they were widely cultivated. By the year 300 BCE peaches were being cultivated in Greece. It is speculated that Alexander the Great brought them from Persia. They were known in Europe as “Persian apples.” Peaches were adopted by the Romans by 1 CE who spread them throughout Europe, including Britain.
Early Spanish settlers started cultivating peaches in Florida in 1513 and spread them into South America. English colonists brought peaches farther into North America in the 17th century. Thomas Jefferson grew them at Monticello, but American farmers did not start growing peaches commercially until the 19th century.
The genus Prunus includes cherry, apricot, almond, and plum, all stone fruits. The peach tree requires a chilling period to set fruit, and summer heat for the fruit to mature, limiting them to the temperate and mountainous regions of the planet. Peaches contain up to 8 percent sugar and are high in potassium, vitamin C, and malic and citric acids. They are very nutritious as well as being delicious. There are around 2000 peach cultivars, mostly in China. But most of us identify peaches as either cling or freestone, and yellow or white.
Peaches are depicted on early Chinese porcelain. Chinese literature depicts peaches as symbols of indulgence and privilege. Peach wood was used to protect their homes from evil spirits.
In our area, late winter warm spells can bring out peach blossoms, but then late freezes can damage the blossoms, curtailing the crop. According to local growers this can happen up to a third of the time on average. But this year there has been a good crop and locally grown peaches are abundant at the Athens Farmers Market. They are indeed luscious.
Ed Perkins farms in Athens County
