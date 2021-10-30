Our basic picture of our life is not a scientific, provable truth but a set of assumptions, a matter of faith. It is more attitude than fact, more hope or despair than reality. It is identity, a basic element of consciousness, and what we call personality or character.
We each have our own worldview and live according to it. It is sometimes religious but often less obvious or public. It can be defined by principles but more often by exemplars, stories about other lives illustrating its features or challenges.
The clearest division among options is optimistic versus pessimistic. Another is peaceful compared with belligerent. Some views are altruistic and others are competitive. Some are active while others are casual, accepting of whatever.
The most dangerous possibilities are fear and lust. When these are the powerful elements in a person they can lead to murder and rape. Their drama is constantly brought to our attention. News reports and entertainment media are full of their stories.
Little changes this basic outlook in a personality and it defies most alternative experience. Happy people endure reverses peacefully but angry people always find enemies. Enthusiasts shift programs but work as vigorously. Thinkers speak on many issues and remain analytic.
Being aware of these variations in humanity is a delight to some and threatening to others. The variety is inevitable and uniformity impossible. We are lucky if among these possibilities we have a character that manages life peacefully and avoids antagonism.
George Weckman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.