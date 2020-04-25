“Peace” seems like a negative – the absence of violence and war. But deep peace is a quality of social and personal life that underlies any good existence Most of us cannot do much to make political and international peace but we can still strive for peaceful personal life.
The opposite of peace in oneself is despair It comes from lack of hope, feeling threatened, dwelling on pain and trauma. There can be real terrors surrounding our lives but despair is giving up on enduring them. It is possible, rare but precious, to have peace in the midst of horrible conditions.
Some people find a kind of peace through drugs and alcohol — relief for a short time but devastating in the long run. Disengaging from others like a hermit can remove one from a lot of antagonism too. If we care for others, however, our private peace is deeply disturbed by their distress and despair.
So we lose some of our personal peace by participating in the ills and woes of family, friends, and neighbors. As in political and international warfare, there can be moments and places of relief to reassure us in our search for peace. Sharing suffering can also deepen a sense of peace.
It is good to establish whatever peace we can find in ourselves as we work for peace among our communities. It’s not something to fight for, but something to model and promote with grace, respect, and good will.
Peace be with you.
