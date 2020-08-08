For most of recorded history some people were poor and were resented and hated for it. Those who inherit wealth or succeed in accumulating it, shame those who have little or have fallen into indigency. These critics act as if blind to their own participation in poverty-creating social structures. Their disdain is so prevalent that it must be basic to human nature.
People less fortunate are not thought to be just unlucky. They are condemned as lazy, stupid, and incapable of good management. Sometimes this has been blamed on their ethnicity, nationality, or low-class parentage. Now it is often assumed that their greed makes or keeps them beggars. If they are given help they just enjoy it without improving themselves.
The indictment is this: Poor people lack incentive, industry, sobriety, and ambition, so they deserve their condition and should be left to endure it,. Like unruly children the poor are to be punished by their poverty so that they will learn responsibility and improve their state.
Illness, physical or mental, is irrelevant in this view because it too is somehow deliberate and deserved. Poor people are even blamed for having too many children, although birth-control is unaffordable. Excess people can take unpleasant jobs at low wages, so unwanted children can expand the workforce.
Rich people do not usually admit to it, but actually think that it’s better for these losers to die than be expensively treated. Prisons are expensive but useful if they can hide the poor from public sight. It is right, in this view, to blame the victims of poverty – they have asked for it. No need to help them since they are guilty of their own distress.
Lack of care and help is the shame, not poverty.
