Poverty has been a part of civilization forever. Jesus said the poor will always be with us. It is the result of disability, disease, and disaster, and sometimes laziness. It is usually painful with illness and hunger, regrettable and sad.
St. Francis thought that being poor was good. His religious order was mendicant, they begged and owned nothing, Francis, in a simpler age, assumed that the poor, including his brothers. would be given their wherewithal by charitable people. These donations would be a religious act, gifts to God. Such support for poor people sometimes worked in small social units.
But life gets complex, with urbanization, industrial development, and marginalization of subgroups. In large cities almsgiving is not enough. Islam instituted zakat, a poor tax prescribed once a year on one’s wealth. It marked a beginning of institutional welfare, a social sacred practice for dealing with poverty. Charity alone still does not work well.
Satisfied wealthy populations need poor people to take unpleasant jobs. Contemporary farming and other industries need poor people to work for minimal wages to keep costs down and prices low. They blame the poor for their poverty and help them only grudgingly. Meanwhile pandemics, bad weather, and war make more people poor.
Some of us want to help but are appalled by the size of the problem. Meanwhile rich people look charitable when they donate to help the poor while avoiding taxes. They give less to alleviate poverty than appropriate tax rates could provide. No matter why they’re rich or poor, everyone should be able to live adequately.
