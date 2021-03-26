Values and expectations must be appropriate to the material and the process. We want purity in chemicals and perfection in mathematical calculations. The physical world is messy and mixed but human beings have learned ways to refine, analyze, and regularize much of it for our use. Precision and clarity are virtues in scientific thought and engineering.
Human experiences and minds are not susceptible to these aims and ideals. Purity and perfection do not really apply to human activity. They are too abstract, unrealistic and impossible. Some people talk about these as high ideals in thinking about human character and behavior, but they are not attainable. Saints know that they are sinners.
If we praise human acts with rhetorical exaggeration it may be heard as feasibility. It is not always inspiring but often discouraging for people, especially young and idealistic, to be told that absolutes are achievable. Perfection is the enemy of the good and purity the enemy of the mix of life. Even the most talented, intelligent, and athletic of us need to know that human endeavor is always relatively better or worse.
Life is more or less, both clean and dirty, both good and bad. Expecting perfect purity is unrealistic because the real is mixed. It’s better to strive for the better, trying to avoid the bad, and hoping for improvement. Not black or white but a lighter, brighter gray is an attainable goal.
