If I met someone who refused to be vaccinated against the corona virus, I would want to know the reasons for the opposition and what values lay behind it. I would want to help that person recognize the issues involved in the rejection.
These are some possible questions to ask:
Have you made funeral arrangements?
Have you written a will?
Have you designated two people who might be permitted to visit you in an ICU as you are dying?
Do you believe your doctor, if you have one?
Do you think that life can be free of risk?
Are you usually careless about your health?
Have you been vaccinated for other diseases like measles?
Have you had shots to protect against tetanus, ordinary flu, and shingles??
Do you care about your friends, neighbors, and family?
Do you live with people who could get sick from the virus?
Do you respect your government?
How does the length of time to produce a medicine make it better or worse?
Do you think that scientists are stupid?
Do you fear conspiracies by other people and institutions?
Do you believe everything you hear or read?
Do you evaluate sources of information?
Is health and medicine a question of political affiliation?
Is individual freedom more important than social responsibility?
Do you think that stubbornness is a virtue?
