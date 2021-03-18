I was recently asked to consult on a building rehab project. The question being – do you rehab an old building or do you tear it down and start over? And for this discussion, let me consider three topics: (1) Cost (2) Historic nostalgia (3) and the Environment in no particular order of importance.
Is it an additional cost or cost saving by starting with what you already have? If I start over, I have no design hurdles because I do not have to consider building 'around' or keeping existing structural supports. A lot would argue that since I already have at least a skeleton, that keeping these materials are cost saving. However, if the existing structure will not support the finished design then I have to "beef up" the structure and be creative in my design to allow for a crumbling starting point. I've found the latter to be true for projects I've been involved with.
Historic nostalgia is a tough one. If the client is fixed on preserving the existing 'look' and/or fit and finish inside and/or outside, then things get tricky. Historic preservation is typically going to result in several other sacrifices – like energy efficiency and the budget. If you preserve the outside finish, I would attempt to re-skin the inside, adding insulation and new mechanicals there. And then flip that around, if you want to preserve the inside finish then the additions are on the outside. If you want both – I ask why are we doing a rehab? What are we trying to fix?
The environment – is it better to 'reuse' the building and rehab it. Or is it more environmentally friendly to tear it down and start over? I would argue that the life cost to heat/cool/maintain will be better if we can start over. Even though I'm going to 'throw away' what is currently there. I would say that if I start over and design with energy in mind, that the life embodied energy heat/cool/maintain is going to be better for the environment than having a less efficient rehab. Weigh it out over the next 30 or 50 years of use. Use more energy for 30-50 years, or, more energy now in new construction to save energy over the next 50 years.
Conclusions? A lot is in the eye of the beholder. Mostly I would say that starting over will result in a lower cost and 'better for the environment' over the long haul building. That said, history is an important context. If you have the luxury or the directive to preserve history, then maybe your answer is made. If you are looking at the long haul and total environmental impact of the building for the next 50 years, you'd better listen to the math.
Jason Morosko is a local Mechanical Engineer, Builder, and Energy Consultant.
