Some say that religious beliefs and practices are more important than civil laws and should be exempt from legislation and enforcement. This can be true for individuals who disobey laws that they consider sinful. The civil government can allow for this as when conscientious objectors to war have been assigned alternatives to military service.
Religions are so variable and idiosyncratic, however, that a society cannot give a complete pass to anything promoted as essential to any creed. Mormons, Muslims, and ancient Biblical men can have many wives, but this is bigamy in most countries today.
Arguments for religious freedom are often based on ignorance of most religions, thinking only of one’s favorite or self-defined examples. This can be polite and considerate of the deep commitments of neighbors and friends, but it cannot stand as a universal practice.
There are some foolish, cruel, and ugly features in the world’s deeply held beliefs. Some we dismiss quickly, like cannibalism. Others are rooted in aspects of human nature that are too basic to ignore, like self-defense and objection to what seems evil in other people.
It may feel wrong, but nevertheless societies must determine fair law and practice in ways that can be tolerated by most people even if reprehensible to some. Accommodation of religious dynamics is good but capitulation to them is impossible in a reasonable society.
