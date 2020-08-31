Thanks to HB6, Ohio is an uncertain policy environment for clean energy. The industry in our state is surviving — but it is far from thriving — and Ohio is missing out on thousands of more jobs and economic investments every day HB6 is not repealed.
The first house I built with solar was my own. I wanted to live simply and off the grid, and solar was the way to do that. After 7 years as a home builder, in 2008 I started my own business, Appalachian Renewable Power (ARP), and we now have 18 employees.
Solar is in demand in Ohio because it provides energy independence and, most importantly, is cost effective. My job selling it gets easier every year. I always tell my team that my goal is to get a solar quote in front of a potential customer’s accountant. Once they can see the cost-benefits of solar, they will help sell the system for us. If HB6 is repealed and solar is finally given a level playing field in Ohio, I’m excited to see where the industry will go.
What does the solar industry look like in Ohio? Companies like mine do projects of all scales. We’re installing a small solar project on the rooftop of a school the same week that we’re installing panels on two of Amazon’s new fulfillment centers. According to the Clean Jobs Midwest report, Ohio’s clean energy industry employs 112,000 Ohioans and nearly 9,000 of those work in solar. These are good jobs; they’re construction workers, specialized installers, electricians, and people who sell the technology. These are the jobs politicians dream up when they talk about bringing back depressed Appalachian towns.
HB6 bailed out two nuke plants, two coal plants, and gutted the state’s renewable energy and efficiency standards. When I say we need to repeal HB6 and replace it with strong clean energy policies, I’m not looking for a handout. I am looking to be on equal footing with oil, gas, and coal.
My great grandfather went into the coal mine in Slovan, PA when he was 9 years old. His son, my grandfather, was offered a job in the mine in Steubenville, OH when he was 14. Like so many families in our state, my grandparents have the coal industry to thank for their livelihood. But I can confidently say that today, extractive industries do not better the communities that host them and ultimately taxpayers clean up their mess.
By repealing HB6 and setting a bold clean energy agenda, we can do more than just clean up the mess. We can set up the Ohio clean energy industry for continued growth.
We need leadership from Governor DeWine today to cleanly repeal HB6 immediately. Then, we can replace it with policies that will grow solar, create jobs and position Ohio’s economy to be stronger and more resilient.
Gary Easton is Founder and CEO of Appalachian Renewable Power (ARP) based in Stewart, Ohio
