Are you thinking of replacing your windows? I feel there’s a lot of misleading information out there when it comes to this topic. In order to determine the ‘savings’ you will see from replacing your current windows – and I cannot stress this enough – you need to have an Energy Audit done on your home. The windows may not be the biggest ‘problem’. You may need to air seal insulate.
The US Dept. of Energy has a short publication regarding energy efficient windows and I think they have it right – we are only concerned about U value and SHGC. U value is heat loss or gain by conduction – the lower the value the better and the SHGC (solar heat gain coefficient) is the value defining how much heat comes in via radiation from the sun.
A third entity would be insulated frames and you always want insulated frames if you can afford them. In our neck of the woods (location on earth), we live in a heating dominated climate. This means that the south side of our home will see roughly 4.5 hours of sun a day (give or take). East will get a blast of direct sun in the a.m. and a direct blast of sun in the p.m. North windows are nothing but a heat loss (and I tend to lump east and west-ones there too because they are too hard to manage properly). With south windows we have some choices to make.
If you have a decent amount of south glass you would want to have high SHGC and low U value. Pushing these to the point of glass you can afford. That said, in the summer you need to shade the south glass or it will bite you with increased cooling bills. All the other glass – low U value and low SHGC.
With whatever style/window you choose – double or triple pane, vinyl or wood frame – you are looking at U and SHGC. Single pane windows should not be considered. In my opinion, you can get triple paned at a manageable cost premium (lots of variables there – but I am using only triple paned in my builds).
Lastly, you cannot air seal a ‘sliding’ window (double or single hung). Go with casement/awning. Only open the area of glass you need and no more. And did I mention, get an energy audit first to define the biggest bang for your buck. It will also tell you the cost/value/payback of pushing the U and SHGC.
****
Jason Morosko is a Certified Passive House Consultant and Vice President of Engineering at Ultimate Air Inc. in Athens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.