Studying the context and echo of sound is the business of acoustics, important when electronic amplification is not available. Architects worry less about it today but it was basic to theaters in previous centuries. It is a good symbol for what we do when we relate to other people.
We need to be aware of how we are heard when we speak. We need to know the echoes, the ramifications of words and the possible misinterpretation. Reaction to our speech and acts is a vital part of meeting people and relating to them. Think before you talk and act is a saying alerting us to the resonance of our lives.
Response is not always obvious. Others might be too polite to tell us when we make offense, mistake, or lie. The echoes of our lives are heard by many even when we ourselves ignore them.
There is another kind of resonance when we respond to what we hear privately. We react to presumed sounds. What we hear might not be audible to anyone else but very basic to our values and plans. If private voices are vicious and disabling, some remedy is needed.
If you hear something very important for others to know you might shout and warn in person or at large. Response is not always what we want, even with the best of intentions. Rejection, like dry acoustics, is like shouting into a whirlwind or speaking a foreign language.
Talk may be cheap but it can be powerful if it resonates in society. Watch what you say.
George Weckman
