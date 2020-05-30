In pandemic days everyone has to measure the risk of infection in almost all activity. This is unusual calculation for people used to casual lives full of impulsive unreflective behavior. Until alerted to its danger we have moved about freely in crowds, eaten when and where we liked, and washed as we wished.
First, we calculate how vulnerable oneself and close family are based on health history and age. Then we assess how risky other people and places might be. At the top of the list are theaters and churches or any place people sit and sing together. Restaurants, bars, and cafeterias are dangerous virus-spreading venues. Stores for groceries and service providers like barber shops are high on the danger list too.
Most painful for me is the evaluation of friends, both individually and in their homes. Before visiting even a close relative, let alone an acquaintance, the careful soul wonders what risk that situation presents. Gregarious folk are obvious threats because their many interlocutors are not known. Once the virus has spread such contacts will have to be traced. Loners are lower risk.
Is there any social life left to the risk-averse? Probably not in any usual way. Visits with friends online might be feasible but strange, dinners impossible. Classes and clubs are likewise weirdly online and insufficient. Only the solitary artist can work as before, but sales and collective productivity is ripe for dangerous human contact.
Risk-free life is impossible but many will try to achieve it. It’s an ideal like sainthood – purity in a dirty world. One needs to serve and enjoy others with risk or stay away from everyone.
