A casual, informed and reasonable observer might come to the conclusion that the principal intent of the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) in Athens County is to cultivate cutleaf teasel, a noxious and invasive weed.
They also seem to be farming other such noxious plants such as poison hemlock and garlic mustard as well. All this is due to how they conduct their maintenance practices.
On the pavement, ODOT deserves real praise for well-built roads. Once leaving the edge of the pavement, however, their expertise rapidly diminishes and in natural areas, it is nonexistent.
Garlic mustard blooms in early spring, sets seeds, and the ripening seed is placed safely on the ground for sprouting next season due to ODOT's mowing schedule. Poison hemlock (yes, VERY poisonous) blooms in late spring and ODOT doesn't mow until the ripened seed can then be placed safely on the ground. Cutleaf teasel blooms, sets seeds, then ODOT mows when the fully-ripened seed can be placed safely on the ground.
Do you see the pattern? All it would take is a change in the mowing schedules to effectively control all three of these biennial species. But, of course, ODOT does not know where they present the greatest problem and probably does not even know poison hemlock from Canadian hemlock. In the meantime, attractive native wildflowers are being lethally crowded out.
Then there is the matter of where they mow. ODOT literally mows areas in the woods that are not even visible from the pavement (and from which pavement is not visible). Really. What could be any possible justification for wasting employee time, equipment life, fuel and money in mowing such places? It seems to be "Well, gol-LEE Vern, if ya can force that there mower over that there, ya GOTTA." The need for mowing roadsides on high-speed highways is indisputable, but logic should be dictating the extant of the mowing, not personal quirks.
And now to address the issue of tree-trimming on roadsides. There is a clear need to remove possibly hazardous trees and other woody growth, but ODOT does not discriminate. Does anyone on one of these trimming crews even know the difference between a white oak and a black willow? If that's not bad enough, what is left behind are mutilated branch stubs tailor-made to be highways of invasion for insects, bacteria and viruses into the woody tissues, making the remnants of trees more weakened and even more of a hazard.
Please advocate for a more professionally-functioning ODOT.
John Knouse has been active in land preservation in the Athens area for almost two decades and is a board member for the Athens Conservancy.
