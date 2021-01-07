Our behavior is random and casual much of the time, matters of habit and not conscious. America is built on the idea of personal freedom, the possibility of acting as one wishes and bravely in new ways. The trouble starts when others expect or demand of us certain acts. We become subject to authorities that tell us how to live. Parents, teachers, and legislators prescribe proper activity. We become aware of morality and law, principles that restrain freedom.
The rubber hits the road when each of us decides to obey or not, limiting our freedom in accord with rules from other people. Should we wear masks and where? Can we enjoy the company of friends or must we stay at a distance? Must we use seat belts in cars? How and when should we protest? Whether we agree with the behaviors commanded, rebel, or just neglect them, we construct our own ethical selves. Policing aside, each of us decides what to do in any situation.
This has been called virtue, character, and maturity. It means taking charge of oneself, deliberately living in a way that has been chosen. No longer guided by instinct or sheer physical reaction, we think, consider, and act with appropriate purpose. Education in self direction and control is the most basic need of any society.
It is a hard lesson to learn: we cannot always do just what we individually want to do. There is no absolute freedom in a just society. If we feel free to go our own way, especially to the detriment or harm of others, we can expect our personal morality to be rejected, impeded, and punished.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.