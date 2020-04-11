We train dogs and children to obey us and behave as our society prescribes by shaming. Sheer obedience is external but shame makes the offender feel bad. It internalizes rules and practices of a group.
Societies have dealt with criminal behavior by publicly punishing violators, putting them in pillories or stocks. To kill criminals publicly they hang them or make dying longer by crucifixion. To be seen and scorned as an evil person adds the shame factor to any other retribution.
“You ought to be ashamed” is said to people who lack the shame sensibilities of the speaker. Shame has to be taught and modeled, and people can think there’s not enough of that. In any society shaming is not applied to as many things as some think it should.
However, societies change in what they deem shameful. Family arrangements are prominent areas of social disapproval. LGBTQ people have been shamed in many places and times. Pregnancy outside of marriage has been similarly scorned. These situations and others like skin color, and ethnic identity can be shameful in some places and not in others.
It’s a shame that we do not agree on shame.
